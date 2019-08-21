Good Day NWA: Deciding the True Chicken Sandwich Champion

These are some trending stories for Good Day NWA’s “Hot Topics.”

There’s a heated debate happening on social media and chicken sandwiches are to blame. Popeyes introduced a new chicken sandwich and social media has been eating it up, literally. A Twitter feud started when Chick-Fil-A tweeted, highlighting its sandwich as “the original.” Popeyes quickly replied by tweeting the question “…y’all good?” The mocking tone of its tweet garnered a lot of attention. Twitter users joined in the fray sharing which restaurant they believed had the best chicken sandwich.

‘Bond 25’ no more. The new James Bond movie has an official name. James Bond’s official Twitter account revealed the title “No Time To Die.” Daniel Craig will once again star as bond in the latest installment. It will reportedly be the last time Craig portrays the not-so secret agent. “No Time To Die” is slated to be released in April of 2020.