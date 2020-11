Dia De Los Muertos or Day of the Dead is a day celebrating the lives of friends, relatives, and loved ones who have passed away.

Watch as Miriam de la Torre joins us with details on a celebration happening on Saturday, November 7.

Day of the Dead Celebration

Saturday, Nov. 7

9:30 a.m. – Dia De Los Muertos Bike Ride

11:00 a.m. – Festivities Begin

Springdale

Shiloh Square & Turnbow Park

Music

Art

Food

Dancing

Altar Display

Click here for more information.