Good Day NWA: Dial Up Performs

Outside it might be “Ice, Ice Baby,” but inside we’re living in a “Gangsta’s Paradise.” Although we’re close to the “End of the Road” for today’s show, remember that we “Will Always Love You.”

It’s the 90’s, everyone! Dial Up, Arkansas’ premier 90’s tribute band, will be steering the 90’s party bus all night long at George’s Majestic Lounge.

90’s Prep Party with Dial Up

  • Saturday, February 8
  • Doors Open At 8:00 p.m.
  • George’s Majestic Lounge
  • Fayetteville
  • Tickets Starting at $10

For advanced tickets to the concert, click here.

