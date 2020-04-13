Good Day NWA: Diddy Hosts Instagram Dance-a-Thon for Charity

Let’s get into today’s trending stories! It’s time for Hot Topics.

You know the saying “if at first you don’t succeed try, try again.” That’s just what a kid from Miami did after hundreds of tries check him out finally making a trick golf shot in his house and his reaction is priceless. They boy’s mom says he’s been working to nail the shot more than 400 times over the last month. The young golfer hasn’t been able to play so he started trying different trick shots around his house.

Celebrities are taking to their social media giving fans a glimpse into their lives during quarantine but also to raise money. Check out Diddy, the man who has gone by many names. He hosted a dance-a-thon on his Instagram. Special featured guests included JLo, her fiancé A-Rod joined in on the fun, and also Drake. Diddy is quarantined with all 6 of his kids so he’s busy making sure they are all safe but also having a good time and giving back. Proceeds from the dance-a-thon will benefit healthcare workers.

You can now bake the famous Double-Tree chocolate chip cookies for yourself at home. Since their hotels are closed, the company wanted to offer Americans sheltering in place a little comfort. Double-Tree cookies have quite the long history and passionate fan following. More than 30 million are consumed every year. The Double-Tree chocolate chip cookie even became the first food to be baked in orbit. The hotel posted the recipe on their social media.

The Hubble Telescope is marking 30 years in orbit, and you can join the celebration. NASA is letting you check out Hubble images taken on your birthday. Just go online, select the date, and, it will pull images the telescope captured then. Hubble was the first major telescope to go into space. It’s been showing images to earthlings since April 1990.