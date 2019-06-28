Good Day NWA: Discovery Green: Where STEAM Comes To Play

In a special Good Day NWA, Jaclyn heads to Pinnacle Hills Country Club to talk to the movers and shakers of this year’s tournament.

Watch as Sarah Vandolah visits with Good Day NWA about the Walmart and Always Discovery Green: Where STEAM Comes To Play tent, returning to the LPGA tournament this year.

It features hands-on activities in science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics. The Discovery Green: Where STEAM Comes To Play tent is open throughout the tournament week and is free to everyone.

