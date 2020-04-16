Good Day NWA: Disney+ Announces Mandalorian Docu-Series

It’s time to take a look at today’s trending stories. It’s time for Good Day NWA’s Hot Topics.

Ever dreamed of being in a big blockbuster movie? You could win a walk-on role. Actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro announced they are auctioning off the role in an upcoming Martin Scorsese film. Their auction is a part of the “All In” challenge, Hollywood’s push to get more celebrities to raise money for charity. The highest bidder will appear in the movie “Killers of the Flower Moon,” spend the day on set with the director, DiCaprio, and De Niro, and also attend the movie premiere. According to DiCaprio, 100% of the auction’s proceeds will go to charity.

Star Wars fans are getting excited about a new release. Disney+ is debuting a new 8-part docu-series called, “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian.” It’s a behind-the-scenes look at how the popular ‘Mandalorian’ series was created, including interviews and never-before-seen footage. Executive producer Jon Favreau hosts the series which debuts May 4, the day fans celebrate all-things “Star Wars.” After that, Disney+ will stream new episodes every Friday.

Comedian Tig Notaro is offering to show up at your next Zoom party… sort of. For a $5 donation, Notaro will send you a video of herself to use as if she is hanging out with you and your friends. Notaro said quote, ‘it’s basically me as the burning log on the TV screen.” All donations will go to ‘Meals on Wheels’ & Covid-19 relief.

The penguins at Shedd Aquarium in Chicago got a new soundtrack to go along with their recent nesting activities! The Lyric Opera of Chicago provided this playful score for the penguins as they begin their annual nest-building. The music is from “The Barber of Seville.” The Magellanic and Rockhopper penguins are collecting natural materials like lavender sprigs, grape vines and fig branches to build their nests. The penguins are expected to nest for the next few months, which may also result in new chicks joining the colony as early as May.