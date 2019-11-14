Good Day NWA: Disney+ Hits 10 Million Subscribers

FILE – In this April 3, 2019, file photo characters from Disney and Fox movies are displayed behind Cathleen Taff, president of distribution, franchise management, business and audience insight for Walt Disney Studios during the Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2019, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Verizon is offering new and current customers a free year of Disney+ as the battle for streaming customers heats up. The offer extends to certain new and existing 4G and 5G customers as well as new Verizon Fios and 5G home internet customers. The promotion begins Nov. 12. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

An iconic video game character gets a makeover and People have spoken and named this year’s “Sexiest Man Alive.”

We’re kicking things off with some movie news, it’s a 90s flashback featuring Sonic the Hedgehog! The video game icon looks different than you might remember. The facelift comes after backlash from fans after

the original movie trailer was released in April. “Sonic the Hedgehog” will be in theaters in February. It stars Jim Carrey and James Marsden.

Check this out… Disney+ gets 10 million subscribers in its first day of existence. Disney announced the new streaming service on Wednesday.

Disney+ is projected to have reached 60 to 90-million global subscribers by 2025. Subscribers have access to the company’s biggest brands, including Marvel, Star Wars, Disney animation and Pixar. The streaming service is also issuing a warning on some of its older content that it may contain outdated cultural stereotypes. Certain depictions which were seen as normal at the time they were created, may seem inappropriate now.

The people have spoken and have named Singer, Songwriter, Producer, Actor, the list goes on, John legend is People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive.”

Legend tells People in this week’s cover story, “everyone’s going to be picking me apart to see if I’m sexy enough to hold this title. I’m [also] following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!” Legend says his parents taught him to remain humble and kind “treating other people the way you want to be treated.” Legend is People’s 34th “Sexiest Man Alive.”