Good Day NWA: Disney-Inspired Pretzels

As Jaclyn says, “this week, my family and I were supposed to be at Disney. The Pandemic threw a wrench in our plans. But, I started thinking how we can still experience Disney at home?”

Watch as Good Day NWA makes a Disney inspired snack. It’s really easy! All you need is pizza dough, salt and butter. Grab some cinnamon sugar if you want a sweet option.

Steps to Making a Disney-Inspired Pretzel:

  • Roll Out Pizza Dough on Parchment Paper
  • Cut Long Strips
  • Form Dough into Circles
  • Bake for about 20 Minutes
  • Brush with Butter
  • Garnish With Salt or Cinnamon Sugar

