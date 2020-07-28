Good Day NWA: Disney-Inspired Pretzels

As Jaclyn says, “this week, my family and I were supposed to be at Disney. The Pandemic threw a wrench in our plans. But, I started thinking how we can still experience Disney at home?”

Watch as Good Day NWA makes a Disney inspired snack. It’s really easy! All you need is pizza dough, salt and butter. Grab some cinnamon sugar if you want a sweet option.

Steps to Making a Disney-Inspired Pretzel: