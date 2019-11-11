Good Day NWA: Disney-Pixar Releases “Soul” Trailer

Watch as Jason and Jaclyn discuss what’s trending for Good Day NWA’s Hot Topics.

We have our first look at Disney-Pixar’s 21st movie, “Soul.” The film will feature the company’s first African American lead as Jamie Foxx takes on the voice of a school band teacher who dreams of music greatness, until he falls down a manhole and winds up as just a soul. Get ready for questions on the meaning of life and what it means to have a soul when the movie opens in June 2020.

Do you have favorite thanksgiving foods? A new survey reveals the least popular items at the Thanksgiving dinner table. More than 2,000 adults were surveyed which found 68% of Americans secretly dislike a classic Thanksgiving food, yet they eat it anyway out of tradition. Here’s the breakdown:

Thanksgiving Foods that are Disliked the Most (but eaten anyway out of tradition):