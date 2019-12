There’s a saying “be the change you want to see,” that’s just what Jasmine Hudson, J’Aaron Merchant and Sierra Polk are doing.

Watch as the ladies of 4C Collective join Good Day NWA with details on the revamp of diversitynwa.com.

DiversityNWA.com is an online business directory and resource for minority and ethnically diverse owned businesses across the Northwest Arkansas region.

If you would like to have your business added to the directory, click here.