Bringing new life into spaces in your home doesn’t have to be expensive. With some wallpaper & elbow grease, there are a few touches you can do to transform your home. But, don’t take our word for it.

We’re joined by someone who knows this first hand. Natasha Kendle is a local designer who shares her tips on her social media the The Luxe Room.

Click here to follow The Luxe Room’s Instagram and check out The Luxe Room’s website.