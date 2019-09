With Fall in full swing, you may be looking to bring fall favorites from outside, indoors.

Watch as Lee Witty, horticulturist from Botanical Garden of the Ozarks shows Jaclyn and Jason a fun Fall project.

Pumpkin Decorating – What You Need:

Pumpkin

Succulent Cuttings

Dried Natural Findings

Spray Adhesive

Sphagnum Moss

Hot Glue Gun

Glue Sticks

Scissors

For more information on all of the service that the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks provides, click here.