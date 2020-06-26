Good Day NWA: “Do the Right Thing” with Spike Lee

Watch as Good Day NWA reviews some trending stories in Hot Topics.

The Dixie Chicks are dropping the Dixie. The band has changed their name to just “The Chicks,” saying “we want to meet this moment.” They made the announcement on their website this week and updated all of their social media handles. They also released a new song called “March March,” a tribute to protests for equality and social issues over the past decades. The song will be on The Chicks’ first album in nearly 14 years. The album is set to come out July 17.

Mary W. Jackson was the first African American female engineer at NASA. Now, NASA’s headquarters in Washington, D.C. will bear her name. Mary was a mathematician and aerospace engineer who was part of a group of women who helped NASA succeed in getting American astronauts into space. Remember the movie ‘Hidden Figures?’ Jackson she died in 2005 at the age of 83.

The American Film Institute wants you to “Do the Right Thing.” You can watch the iconic movie for free through July 29 on a variety of platforms and streaming services. Plus, Thursday, July 25 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, writer, director & star Spike Lee will join the AFI Film Club for a live-streamed discussion of the film, on the American Film Institute’s YouTube channel.