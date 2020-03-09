Good Day NWA: Dolly Parton Wants to be a Cover Model

Here’s a look at some trending stories in our #HotTopics!



Dolly Parton has big plans for her birthday. She wants to appear on the cover of Playboy….again. The country music legend half-jokingly says she wants to do that next year when she turns 75. She told “60 minutes Australia” that “I thought it would be such a hoot if they’ll go for it, I don’t know if they will.” In 1978, Parton became the first country singer to make it on the cover of magazine. She wore Playboy’s iconic bunny outfit, ears and a bow tie.

Google celebrating International Women’s Day on its homepage over the weekend. Sunday’s Google Doodle was an animation that depicts women of different countries and their contributions. Google also announcing the most-searched-for women of various industries.

They include Taylor Swift, Serena Williams, Toni Morrison and Awkwafina. “Each for Equal” is the theme for this year’s International Women’s Day.

Let’s keep the celebration of women going. We’re sending birthday wishes to a legend…Happy Birthday, Barbie! The iconic doll is 61 years young and it’s also National Barbie Day. The Barbie doll debuted at the American International Toy Fair in New York on March 9, 1959. The first Barbie wore a black and white swimsuit, had the full name of Barbara Millicent Roberts and cost $3. She got a boyfriend, Ken of course a couple of years later. Barbie has enjoyed more than 150 careers in her lifetime, everything from Astronaut to Presidential Candidate.

The Center for Disease Control says the best way to protect yourself from getting sick is to wash your hands often. Social media has come up with some fun ways to occupy yourself while you’re scrubbing your hands clean. Take a look at this list of songs that could help pass the time:

“Ms. Jackson” by Outkast – sing the chorus two times, that’s 20-seconds.

TLC “No Scrubs”

Lil Nas X “Old Town Road with the bridge before the chorus.

Rick Astley’s classic “Never Gonna Give You Up” also made the list. If you want to dance a little while washing your hands you can let Cash Money take over for the 99 and 2000 and sing “Back That Thang Up.”

Happy hand washing!