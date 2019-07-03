Good Day NWA: Dominic Bryan Roy Performs

The House of Songs will present an evening of original music from some of NWA’s best and brightest musicians as well as talented artists from around the world.

Watch as one of those musicians joins Good Day NWA: Dominic Bryan Roy.

Dominic offers details on the upcoming event as well as giving us a performance of his song “Not All She Wrote.”

To learn more about The House of Songs Songwriter Showcase, click here. Our musical guests are sponsored by Meteor Guitar Gallery. To learn more about this Bentonville-based venue and the services they provide, click here.