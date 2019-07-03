Breaking News
AT&T/DIRECTV blacks out local TV stations

Good Day NWA: Dominic Bryan Roy Performs

Good Day NWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The House of Songs will present an evening of original music from some of NWA’s best and brightest musicians as well as talented artists from around the world.

Watch as one of those musicians joins Good Day NWA: Dominic Bryan Roy.

Dominic offers details on the upcoming event as well as giving us a performance of his song “Not All She Wrote.”

To learn more about The House of Songs Songwriter Showcase, click here. Our musical guests are sponsored by Meteor Guitar Gallery. To learn more about this Bentonville-based venue and the services they provide, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss