Good Day NWA: Donald Glover Drops Surprise Album

​Another celebrity testing positive for the Coronavirus. That’s our top story in today’s Hot Topics.

English Actor Idris Elba says he has tested positive for the Coronavirus. He tweeted a video where he says he has no symptoms so far. Elba also says his wife Sabrina has not been tested yet but is feeling all right. He also urged people to stay home and not to panic. Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju. Also testing positive for the coronavirus, he and his family are now self-quarantined in Norway. The actor says he is showing only mild symptoms of what feels like a cold. Celebrities are also giving back amid the virus spread. Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively are donating one million dollars to “Feeding America” and “Food Banks Canada.”

What the world needs now is some good music and Donald Glover, formerly known as Childish Gambino, is here to deliver. The Grammy Award-Winning Artist dropped a surprise album. “Donald Glover Presents,” features 12 songs, including a few previously released tracks like “Feels Like Summer” and “Algorythm.” According to billboard, the new music features Ariana Grande, 21 Savage, & Sza It’s currently only available on donaldgloverpresents.com. In 2017, Glover retired his rapper singer alter ego, Childish Gambino.

If you’re socially distancing yourself from your gym, no worries! Planet Fitness has you covered. The company is offering free online at-home workouts. They are open to anyone, including non-members. The workouts will be live-streamed on their Facebook page at 7:00 p.m. Eastern each day. They will also be available to watch later, if you cannot join in the live stream. No equipment is needed and the class last 20 minutes or less.