Good Day NWA: Down Syndrome Connection of NWA’s Upcoming Events

The Down Syndrome Connection of Northwest Arkansas works to support and provide resources to families and there are several events coming up where you can get involved.

Watch as Lindsay Dover, Cindy Meza and Liam Mesa Jr. join Good Day NWA with details on several upcoming events.

Down Syndrome Connection of NWA’s Upcoming Event Schedule:

Saturday, Novemeber 2: Holiday Shop

Thursday, November 7: Normie Documentary

Friday, November 15: Trivia Night

For more information on the Down Syndrome Connection of Northwest Arkansas, click here.