Good Day NWA: Downton Tabby

One event is going to the dogs…and cats!!! Watch as Carmen Nelson and Joann Traw join Good Day NWA with details on a premier event benefiting the Animal League of Washington County.

The Animal League of Washington County supports the welfare of all animals in Washington Co. by providing medical rehabilitation, foster and education programs and more.

You can help support local animals at the Downton Tabby event happening Thursday, October 10 from 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. at the Stone Chapel at Matt Lane Farm. The event will feature live music, dinner, silent auction items and more.

To purchase tickets and for more information on the Animal League of Washington County, click here.