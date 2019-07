The band “Drawing Blanks” brings rhythmic unity & stylistic groove to Good Day NWA.

Watch the band perform & preview of what you can expect from their upcoming EP release event.

Drawing Blanks EP Release Event

Saturday, July 27

10:00 p.m.

Smoke & Barrel Tavern

Fayetteville

Couch Jackets Will Also Perform

Free Event

For more information on the band, click here.

