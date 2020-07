Let the show go on! The Children’s Safety Center of Washington County is forging ahead with the 13th Annual Dream Big Gala, and this time – it’s virtual!

Joining Good Day NWA to talk more about the event, how you can get involved, and even contribute to the “Pie in the Face” campaign, we have Development Director, Emily Fisher and volunteer Erin Rosa Moody.

For more details on the event and how you can contribute to the “Pie in the Face” campaign, click here.