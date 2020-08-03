Good Day NWA: Drew Barrymore to Launch Talk Show

Watch as Good Day NWA takes a look at some trending stories in Hot Topics.

Ellen Degeneres is responding to allegations that her talk show fosters a toxic environment. An employee confirms the comedian sent an email last week apologizing to staffers at “The Ellen Degeneres Show.” In the letter, Degeneres says she is “disappointed” after reports that current and former staff members faced intimidation and racism. Ellen says she started the show with the intention of creating a happy, respectful environment. She admits she has learned that is now not the case. She says an internal investigation has been launched.

Speaking of talk shows, call it double Barrymore. Drew Barrymore interviews her 7-year-old self to promote her new daytime talk show She pulled clips of herself from her 1982 appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” to pull it off. The 7-year-old Barrymore was on Carson for her role in “E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial.” “The Drew Barrymore Show” premieres September 14.

The Pandemic is affecting everyone, even fictional characters. Our David Daniel explains that and more in this “Hollywood Minute.”