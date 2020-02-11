Good Day NWA: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Daughter to join WWE

An 18-year-old song gets a boost, that’s the top trending story in our Hot Topics.

Eminem’s surprise performance on the Academy Awards of his Oscar-winning song “Lose Yourself” has paid off in sales. According to the Hollywood Reporter, initial numbers from Nielsen music and MRC data show 4.000 downloads of “Lose Yourself” on Oscar Sunday, nearly 2,000% higher than the day before. The five Oscar-nominated songs, all performed on the award show, also saw increased sales, led by the Cynthia Erivo track “Stand Up” from “Harriet.”

Former Pro Wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, may be retired from the ring

but his his daughter, Simone Johnson, is now training to become a WWE fighter. The Rock is the first third-generation wrestler at WWE, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather.

Which means, Simone Johnson is keeping the family tradition alive in a fourth generation.

The Rock said on Instagram he’s humbled and grateful about his daughter’s work. He also added quote “let’s do this.”

Oscar-winner “Parasite” could soon become a television series. According to the Hollywood Reporter, a limited TV series is in the works based on the dark comedy thriller that won four major Academy Awards. It’s the first South Korean film to ever pick up Oscars in those categories. “Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho is reportedly working to bring a limited series to HBO that expands on the film. On the red carpet, Bong said the project was in quote “the very early stages.”