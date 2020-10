Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on the weekend of Friday, October 30 - Sunday, November 1 sponsored by Squirt.

The Creative Arkansas Community Hub & Exchange, also known as CACHE is presenting Cache Connect Live! This is weekly, one-hour arts and culture live session where you can expect curated playlists, special guests, an interactive chat box, and maybe a game or two! You can join them for our their first Cache Connect Live! on Friday, October 30 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. via zoom.