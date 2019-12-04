Good Day NWA: Ellen Degeneres Announces Night of Giveaways

Jaclyn & Jason discuss a few trending stories on Good Day NWA’s Hot Topics.

If you’re looking to expand your vocabulary, try out dictionary.com’s word of the year for 2019: “Existential.” “Existential” is an adjective that can be defined in two ways. One is “of or relating to existence.” The other is “concerned with the nature of human existence as determined by the individual’s freely made choices.” Existential was used frequently in conversations about climate change, democratic institutions and pop culture.

CableTV.com says it will pay one person $1K to watch every Star Wars movie, back-to-back, before the release of ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ later this month. You must be an active Twitter user and willing to share the movie-marathon experience. The 10 movies will take 22 hours and 25 minutes to watch and can be watched in any order you choose. The winner will receive every movie on blu-ray, plus Star Wars gear like a Chewbacca onesie and an R2D2 popcorn popper.

Ellen Degeneres kicks off a new holiday tradition packed with heartwarming surprises on Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways. Everyday deserving people from around the country and in-studio audience members will never see it coming as Ellen presents spectacular gifts and incredible prizes with the help of special guests Michelle Obama, Jennifer Aniston, Justin Timberlake, Robert Downey Jr., Michael B. Jordan, Jason Momoa, Sterling K. Brown, Steph & Ayesha Curry and more.