Good Day NWA: Elton John Announces Benefit Concert

Watch as our David Daniel looks at what’s coming to your “home theater” this week in our Hot Topics.

Elton John may have postponed part of his North American Tour due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, but fans of the music legend can still see him perform on TV. Elton John will host an hour-long benefit special Sunday, March 29 to raise money for front line health care workers and first responders . It’s called “Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America.” Included in the lineup are Alicia Keys, The Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey, & Tim Mcgraw. The artists will appear from their own homes and be “filmed with their personal cell phones, camera, and audio equipment.” Proceeds will go to Feeding America and First Responder Children’s Foundation.

Heroes on the front lines in the battle against Coronavirus can get a free pair of shoes from Crocs. It’s a new program called ‘a free pair for healthcare.’ Individual healthcare workers can go to Crocs.com to place their free order of Classic Crocs or Crocs at Work. Shipping is free too. The website opens for requests each day at Noon Eastern. It will stay open until that day’s allotment has been fulfilled, and then reopens the next day at noon. Crocs is also donating up to 100,000 pairs of shoes to be distributed to employees at select healthcare facilities and organizations.