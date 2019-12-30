Good Day NWA: Elvis Tribute Artist “Delvis” Performs

Fayetteville’s own Elvis Tribute Artist joins Good Day NWA with details of a show he is doing to benefit Magdalene Serenity House. “Delvis & the Suspicious Minds” perform Monday, December 30 at Holidaze pop-up bar in Fayetteville.

Watch as Delvis performs Elvis’s hit song (and potentially a gift you received for Christmas), “Teddy Bear.”

A Very Delvis Holiday

Monday December 30

Holidaze Pop-Up Bar

Show Begins at 8:00 p.m.

Proceeds Benefit Magdalene Serenity House

To find out more information about Delvis, click here.