Good Day NWA: Elvis Tribute Artist “Delvis” Performs

Fayetteville’s own Elvis Tribute Artist joins Good Day NWA with details of a show he is doing to benefit Magdalene Serenity House. “Delvis & the Suspicious Minds” perform Monday, December 30 at Holidaze pop-up bar in Fayetteville.

Watch as Delvis performs Elvis’s hit song (and potentially a gift you received for Christmas), “Teddy Bear.”

A Very Delvis Holiday

  • Monday December 30
  • Holidaze Pop-Up Bar
  • Show Begins at 8:00 p.m.
  • Proceeds Benefit Magdalene Serenity House

To find out more information about Delvis, click here.

