Good Day NWA: Emergency Preparedness with Caddell Reynolds

From a flat tire to an accident, there are many emergencies that can occur while driving. And, at home, we should all be prepared for any natural disaster or power outage. Being prepared for any type of incident can help relieve fear, anxiety and can help reduce the stress of a disaster.

What kind of emergencies should we be prepared for while driving? There are different events that can occur on the road that you would need an emergency kit for. From your car breaking down, to a flat tire, to even an accident, it is important that you are prepared for any situation.

What should we have in our cars to prepare for an emergency?

According to the National Safety Council, every car should have an emergency supply kit in the trunk. Here are the most useful things you can include in yours: Jumper Cables Flashlight and extra batteries Tool kit or multi-purpose tool Water First aid kit Spare tire/wheel wrench/tripod jack

It is also important to keep emergency numbers in your phone or glove compartment along with your insurance information.

What disasters should we prepare for in our homes? In 2017, 59,985 weather-related events resulted in 592 deaths and 4,270 injuries. Flash floods, tropical storms and heat waves resulted in the most deaths that year, according to Injury Facts.

Especially in our area, we should be prepared for tornadoes, flooding and larger storms. What are some things we should keep in our home in case of an emergency? At least 3 days’ worth of food and water

Extra batteries

Portable chargers for any cellphones or electronics

Flashlight

Battery powered radio

Local maps

Also make sure that you have a family communication plan in place so that you can all be on the same page in the event of an emergency Agencies such as Ready.gov, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, can be valuable resources for emergency preparedness, especially in time of need during an emergency. When you face a natural or man-made emergency, try to stay informed through radio, TV or the Internet.

