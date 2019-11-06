Good Day NWA: Emma Watson Labels Herself “Self-Partnered”

Here are some trending stories for Wednesday, November 6

If you love pizza here’s a new flavor to try. Sam’s Club is introducing Take And Bake Mac & Cheese Flat Bread Pizzas. The pizzas have a creamy cheddar cheese sauce on a crisp flatbread crust topped with rich cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, elbow macaroni and bacon. 2 come in a box and they cost a little under $10. The pizzas will be available through the end of the year.

Does getting to work stress you out? A new survey finds 50% of professionals say commuting is stressful. Nearly half say their trip is too long, with an average of 48 minutes each way. Nearly 20% say their travel time tops an hour. New York, Houston and Washington DC have the longest commutes. About 40% of senior managers say their company offers flexible scheduling and telecommuting to avoid peak traffic times.

Here’s a new status you can add to your dating profile. Actress Emma Watson will hit a milestone birthday next year: the big 3-0. In a recent interview with British Vogue, She says it took her a long time to realize that she is very happy as a single woman, but prefers to call herself “self-partnered” rather than single. You’ll see Watson back on the big screen soon. She’s playing the role of “Meg” in the highly anticipated remake of “Little Women.”

A 9 year old in Florida wanted to pay it forward to a teacher he admired, so he decided to give her a pay raise. He sent his teacher $15 in cash, his own birthday money. He included a thank you note that said “I don’t think that teachers get paid enough for what they do, so will you accept this gift?” His parents didn’t know about this until they found the note in his backpack, along with her reply. She told him, “I can’t accept this, but appreciate the gesture. Students like you are the reason I teach.”