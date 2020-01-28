Good Day NWA: Empowering Families to Explore School Choice

National School Choice Week is happening now through February 1 and raises awareness about the importance of educational opportunity by shining a positive spotlight on all forms of K – 12 options.

51,300 events are already underway across the country to celebrate great schools and help parents explore the options near them. Our guest, Andrew Campanella, is president of National School Choice Week and has a brand new book that offers a “roadmap” to these choices.

For more informatoin about school choice week, click here.