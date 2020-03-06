Good Day NWA: #EnriqueRickyTour

Here’s a look at the trending stories for Friday, March 6.

Ricky Martin & Enrique Iglesias will light up concert venues across North America starting in September. Martin who has hits like “Livin’ La Vida Loca” and “She Bangs” has a new album coming out this year. Iglesias and wife Anna Kournikova welcomed their third child together. The joint show will kick off in Phoenix on September 5 and is using the hashtag, #EnriqueRickyTour.

Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan attend their first official engagement since deciding to step down from royal duties. The couple attended the Endeavour Fund Awards in central London. The event celebrates the achievements of injured servicemen and women who have taken part in sporting and adventure challenges. One recipient even proposed to his girlfriend onstage. In the coming days, the royal couple will officially end their fulltime working commitment with the British Royal Family.

If you’re looking to relax this weekend, you are in luck. Sundown Friday, March 6 is the start of the National Day of Unplugging. The event runs 24 hours, until sundown Saturday, March 7. It’s a chance to remember what life was like before cell phones and tablets, and to teach kids about the “good ole’ days.”