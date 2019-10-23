Good Day NWA: “Escape to Margaritaville” Now Showing at Walton Arts Center

It’s the place where you can enjoy a cheeseburger in paradise and where where people come to get away from it all-and stay to find something they never expected. Happening at the Walton Arts Center, you can “Escape to Margaritaville.”

Watch as cast members Rachel Lyn Fobbs and Patrick Cogan join Good Day NWA with what you can expect from this dynamic musical.

Escape to Margaritaville

  • Wednesday, Oct. 23 – Sunday, Oct. 27
  • Tickets Start At $32
  • Broadway Add-Ons:
    • Enjoy A Tropical Garden Party On Oct. 26
    • Take A Cocktail Class On Oct. 25
    • Join The Broadway Book Club On Oct. 28

For tickets and information, click here.

