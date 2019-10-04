Good Day NWA: Euphoria NWA

A unique pop up art experience is here in NWA. Watch as Tristy Martika, Owner of Euphoria NWA talks about the inspiration behind the one of a kind art exhibit.

Euphoria NWA allows attendees to interact and explore various art installations and paintings. The bright and colorful atmosphere provides a great back drop for social media posts.

You can visit Euphoria NWA now through November 22, Monday-Wednesday from Noon – 8:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from Noon – 7:00 p.m. The exhibit is located at 240 E. Joyce Blvd., suite 3 in Fayetteville. Tickets are $23 for adults, kids (ages 5-13) are $18.

