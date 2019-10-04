Good Day NWA: Euphoria NWA

Good Day NWA
Posted: / Updated:

A unique pop up art experience is here in NWA. Watch as Tristy Martika, Owner of Euphoria NWA talks about the inspiration behind the one of a kind art exhibit.

Euphoria NWA allows attendees to interact and explore various art installations and paintings. The bright and colorful atmosphere provides a great back drop for social media posts.

You can visit Euphoria NWA now through November 22, Monday-Wednesday from Noon – 8:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from Noon – 7:00 p.m. The exhibit is located at 240 E. Joyce Blvd., suite 3 in Fayetteville. Tickets are $23 for adults, kids (ages 5-13) are $18.

For more details, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch and Win Homepage Banner

Good Day Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss