Good Day NWA: Eureka Springs Fireworks

Just because the 4th of July is over, doesn’t mean you can’t still see a fireworks display.

Watch as Jacqueline Wolven from Main Street Eureka Springs and Damon Henke from the Eureka Springs Chamber of Commerce join Good Day NWA to talk about the best viewing locations for the event.

Fireworks in Eureka Springs

Saturday, July 6

9:15 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Released from Marble Flats

Viewable from most anywhere in Eureka Springs

To visit a 3D map of Eureka Springs to determine the best viewing location for you and your family, click here.

For event details, click here.