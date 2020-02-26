Good Day NWA: Facebook Live Goes Wrong

Here’s a look at the trending stories for Wednesday, February 26.

You never know what you expect on live TV. A North Carolina reporter gave online viewers a hilarious weather report. Justin Hinton with WLOS was on Facebook Live as a part of his station’s weather coverage. He says he accidentally activated a filter generator. Zany filters started popping up while he did his report. Hinton had no idea what was happening until he stepped off camera.The reporter says he’s just happy he was able to give other people a smile and a laugh.

Reality shows about relationships aren’t just for whippersnappers. One network is now casting senior citizens who are in the mood for romance. It’s from the producers of The Bachelor. The casting call says they are looking for men and women “in their golden years.” Applicants have to be legal US residents, active, outgoing and single.

Netflix is trying to make it easier for you to keep up with what everyone is watching, by introducing a top ten row to the homepage. It will be updated daily with the most popular titles from your home country, and also change depending on how relevant shows and movies are to your own interests. Netflix says subscribers can get an even better sense of what’s trending by clicking on individual tabs to get top ten lists for each category.