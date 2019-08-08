Good Day NWA: Fall Camping Gear from Academy Sports + Outdoors

Looking ahead to Fall, our region has great campgrounds. To help get you ready for your next camping trip, Shannon Haught, Store Manager at Academy Sports + Outdoors in Fayetteville, joins Jason & Jaclyn with tips for your next camping excursion.

Watch as Shannon explains about the essentials to remember when camping.

You can enter to win a $50 gift card from Academy by emailing contests@knwa.com and putting “A Camping We Go” in the subject line.

Tent Options:

  • Magellan Outdoors Arrowhead Dome Tents are perfect for setting up camp after a fun adventure in the great outdoors.  Setup is easy with the tent’s two-pole design and is just $26.99
  • Magellan Outdoors King Peak 2 Person Backpacking Tent is a great option for those campers looking to easily transport their two person tent for only $69.99

Sleeping Bag Options:

  • Magellan Outdoors Sleeping Bag with 30 degree at $14.99
  • Magellan Outdoors Mummy Sleeping Bag with 0 degree at $69.99

Other Essentials:

  • A hydration backpack with its large hydration reservoir and water bottle pockets. Options start at $49.99.
  • A lantern so you don’t have to worry about taking fuel and wicks. Many of the lanterns now feature an LED light.  The featured one is $19.99
  • A cooler – Hard and soft shell cooler options are available.
  • An air mattress

For all the options at Academy Sports + Outdoors, check out their website here.

