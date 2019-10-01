Good Day NWA: Fall Harvest Fest at the Fayetteville Farmers’ Market

This weekend you can enjoy the sights, sounds and tastes of the season at the Fayetteville Farmers’ Market.
Watch as Leann Halsey & Chef Heather Artripe talk with Jaclyn & Jason about Fall Harvest Fest.
Fall Harvest Fest
- Saturday, October 5
- 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
- Fayetteville Farmers’ Market
- Tickets Start At $10
Fayetteville Farmers’ Market
- Tuesday & Thursday
- 7:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- April – October
- Saturday
- 7:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- April – November
For more information about Fall Harvest Fest at the Fayetteville Farmers Market, click here.