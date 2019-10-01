Good Day NWA: Fall Harvest Fest at the Fayetteville Farmers’ Market

This weekend you can enjoy the sights, sounds and tastes of the season at the Fayetteville Farmers’ Market.

Watch as Leann Halsey & Chef Heather Artripe talk with Jaclyn & Jason about Fall Harvest Fest.

Fall Harvest Fest

  • Saturday, October 5
  • 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
  • Fayetteville Farmers’ Market
  • Tickets Start At $10

Fayetteville Farmers’ Market

  • Tuesday & Thursday
    • 7:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
    • April – October
  • Saturday
    • 7:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
    • April – November

For more information about Fall Harvest Fest at the Fayetteville Farmers Market, click here.

