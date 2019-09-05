Good Day NWA: Family Strong Event

Parents are you looking for ways to create stable, strong and successful families?

An event is coming up that will help parents create stable, strong, and successful families. Joe Saumweber joins Good Day NWA with details on the Family Strong event.

Family Strong event is like boot camp for families. It is dedicated to inspired, practical, hands-on training to help us communicate, appreciate, learn, play, and grow together as families.

Your family can get involved with the event on Saturday, September 7 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m at the Bentonville Community Church of Nazarene.

For more information on the Family Strong event, click here.