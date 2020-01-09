Good Day NWA: Fashion Designer & Arkansas Native Brittany Allen Talks “Project Runway”

Our region is filled with talented artists and designers, many having the opportunity to show their work on a wider scale. One even has the opportunity to be featured on a major television show.

Watch as Fort Smith native Brittany Allen joins Jason & Jaclyn with details on what it was like for her to be a contestant on Bravo’s “Project Runway.” Plus, she has the details of a watch party for Episode 5 of the show.

“Project Runway” Watch Party (Featuring Brittany Allen)

  • Thursday, January 9
  • 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
  • 5 Star Productions
  • Fort Smith

For more information on “Project Runway” click here.

