An annual Mardi Gras parade returns to Fayetteville for the 29th year. Watch as Chaddie Platt, Barb Putman, and Peter Lane join Good Day NWA with their canine friends, Cece & Roxie.

The Fat Saturday Parade of Fools will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22. The parade will begin on the downtown square and continue on Dickson Street. The family-friendly event will feature costumes, floats and a ton of beads.

