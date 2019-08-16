Good Day NWA: Fayetteville Farmers’ Market

If you’re looking for something to do over the weekend, the Fayetteville Farmers’ Market has a lot of activities for families.

Watch as Leann Halsey joins Good Day NWA with details on how you can get involved.

The Fayetteville Farmers’ Market is open on the square three days a week from 7:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday, April – October 30, and Saturday 7:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. April to November 17! The market moves indoors from December to March. The market offers fresh fruit, vegetables, artisan crafts, entertainment and more from over 70 vendors within a 60 mile radius of NWA.

On Saturday, August 17, the market will have special guests including our Pig Trail Nation team from 9: 00 a.m. – noon. Members of the University of Arkansas Spirit Squad will also be in attendance.

If you would like to become a vendor with the Fayetteville Farmers’ Market click here for the application.