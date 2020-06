A local group, “Fayetteville in Living Color,” is bringing the community together for an event focusing on equality for all.

Watch as Taliyah Brooks and Markus Ballengee join Good Day NWA with all the details.

Fayetteville in Living Color

Saturday, June 20

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

241 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Speakers, Music, Food, Voter Registration & More

