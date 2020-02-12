Good Day NWA: Fayetteville Public Library Hosts African American Genealogy Workshops

The Fayetteville Public Library is offering a series of unique workshops during Black History Month.

Watch as Heather Robideaux, Manager of Adult and Reference Services at the Fayetteville Public Library joins Good Day NWA with details on how you learn to research your family heritage.

On Saturday, February 15 from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., Genealogist Billie Fogarty will help you with ways to research possible African American ancestors. She will be presenting four sessions throughout the day. Registration is required for each session.

