Good Day NWA: Fayetteville Public Library Offers STEM Play

It’s important to let your babies explore and engage their senses. The Fayetteville Public Library promotes STEM play at their “Explore with a Baby” classes.

Watch as Sarah McClure & Emily Jones join Good Day NWA with details on why it’s developmentally important to provide STEM activities for babies as well as what else the library does to make sure that they have offerings for every age group.

Explore with a Baby

Friday, December 20

9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Walmart Storytime Room

Fayetteville Public Library

For more information about this class, click here. For additional information on Fayetteville Public Library programming, click here.