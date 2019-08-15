Good Day NWA: Fayetteville Roots Festival with Brandon Davidson

Each year chefs, shops, restaurants, and live music come together in the collaborative event known as the Fayetteville Roots Festival. Good Day NWA is counting down to this one of a kind experience taking place later this month.

We visit with Brandon Davidson who will be participating in the culinary portions of the multi-day event. Watch as Brandon makes the specialty cocktail for the event, “The Gardener’s Secret.” For additional information about the Fayetteville Roots Festival, click here.

The Gardner’s Secret (3.25oz) (6oz w/soda) *single drink

1.5oz Nine banded whiskey

1oz Tomato agave syrup

.75oz Lemon juice

1. Shake with 2 leafs of basil and a pinch of salt.

2. Add ice and top with 2oz of club soda.

3. Garnish: Half a cherry tomato, basil, tomato salt