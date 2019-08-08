Good Day NWA: Fayetteville Roots Festival with Jordan Wright

Each year chefs, shops, restaurants, and live music come together in the collaborative event known as the Fayetteville Roots Festival. Good Day NWA is counting down to this one of a kind experience taking place later this month.

Watch as we visit with Jordan Wright who will be participating in the culinary portions of the multi-day event. For additional information about the Fayetteville Roots Festival, click here.

Fayetteville Roots Festival

August 22 – August 26

Live Music

Culinary Extravaganza

Various Locations in NWA

Smoked Cauliflower Salad

1 Head Cauliflower

1 Head Lettuce/ Bag of Spring Mix

Kosher Salt

Fresh Ground Black pepper

Granulated Garlic

Butter

Honey

Balsamic Vinegar

Olive Oil

Juice from a Half Lemon

Vegetable seasoning

1/4 cup kosher salt

1/4 cup ground black pepper

2 tablespoons granulated garlic

Mix these together in bowl and set aside

Preparation

Prepare the cauliflower by removing outer leaves and cutting down the stems .

Then break apart the cauliflower to desired size.

Spread broken up cauliflower out on a sheet pan.

Melt down 1/4 cup butter and baste over the cauliflower .

Take your seasoning blend and spread across the cauliflower.

Smoke the pan for an hour or roast the pan if you don’t have a smoker for 30 minutes on 400.

While the cauliflower is cooking prepare your honey lemon vinaigrette.

Honey Lemon Vinaigrette

1 Cup Olive Oil

1/2 Cup Local Honey

1/2 Cup Balsamic Vinegar

Juice from a Half a Lemon

Add Teaspoon Kosher Salt and Teaspoon Fresh Ground Pepper.

Mix in food processor until desired thickness.

Prepare the fresh lettuce, place the cauliflower on top of the salad and garnish with the vinaigrette ( I like to add pickled red onions if available)