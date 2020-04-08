Good Day NWA: Feel Good Stories

We’ve been sharing feel good stories from around the community.

You may have heard of some neighborhoods doing a bear hunt where teddy bears where placed in the windows and families go on a hunt to find them. The Pinewood Neighborhood in Springdale is doing an alphabet hunt. Letters are painted on rocks or displayed in windows and gardens and fences. A fun activity for families to get involved in and have a few hours of fun outside. Thank you Amanda Sullivan for sharing these pictures with us.

We know there are many people working the frontlines as our country continues to fight the effects of the coronavirus. Several folks got together at Mercy Hospital for Headlights for Healthcare Heroes. Signs were made to show those at the hospital how much their work and sacrifice is appreciated. Thanks to Ashley Shaver Noland for sending us this video and thank you to all the healthcare workers.

We’ve been saying throughout everything going on that we’re all in this together and how important it is to support each other. Here’s a picture of Jaclyn’s Dad sporting an NWA Strong shirt and supporting the Northwest Arkansas community all the way from Chicago. The folks at B-Unlimited made these shirts as a way to uplift our community, but also give back. Proceeds from the shirts go to the NWA Food Bank.

If you have feel good stories you want to share, send us an email at news@KNWA.com and put “Attention Good Day NWA” in the subject line.