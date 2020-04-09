Good Day NWA: Feel Good Stories

We’ve been sharing feel good stories from around our community. We absolutely love this!

The iYes Foundation recognizes that 1 in 4 kids struggle with hunger in Arkansas, and so to help fill the gap they are delivering Blessing Baskets. They delivered their first round of baskets to Elmdale Elementary in Springdale and then to Fayetteville Public Schools. They have a goal of delivering 200 baskets. The baskets are filled with household items, nutritious food and some fun things as well. Thanks to Lynette Washington for sending us this story.

If you have feel good stories you want to share, send us an email at news@KNWA.com and put “Attention Good Day NWA” in the subject line.