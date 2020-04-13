Good Day NWA: Feel Good Stories

Good Day NWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We’ve been sharing feel good stories from around the community. This is a fun one: a unique phenomenon is sweeping through NWA.

Folks are howling at the moon at 8:00 p.m. It’s a way to show solidarity as we’re navigating our way through being home and supporting each other as a way to say “we’re in this together.” Across the country people are howling or banging pans and making music in their neighborhoods. There’s even a facebook page called go outside and howl at 8:00 p.m. Thank you to Courtney Norton, Jenn Cozens & Sarah Price for sharing your videos with us.

If you have feel good stories you want to share, send us an email at news@KNWA.com and put “Attention Good Day NWA” in the subject line.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Video

Trending Stories

Trending Stories