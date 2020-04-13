Good Day NWA: Feel Good Stories

We’ve been sharing feel good stories from around the community. This is a fun one: a unique phenomenon is sweeping through NWA.

Folks are howling at the moon at 8:00 p.m. It’s a way to show solidarity as we’re navigating our way through being home and supporting each other as a way to say “we’re in this together.” Across the country people are howling or banging pans and making music in their neighborhoods. There’s even a facebook page called go outside and howl at 8:00 p.m. Thank you to Courtney Norton, Jenn Cozens & Sarah Price for sharing your videos with us.

If you have feel good stories you want to share, send us an email at news@KNWA.com and put “Attention Good Day NWA” in the subject line.