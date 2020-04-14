Good Day NWA: Feel Good Stories

We’ve been sharing feel good stories from around the community and we know times have been “ruff.” That’s where special people and animals come into play to spread the love.

Meet Deacon! He’s a goldendoodle from Fayetteville. Deacon has been to local nursing homes making residents smile. Deacon and his very special human Dana Flowers have been visiting nursing homes for the about 3 weeks. Dana says he loves the attention and the resident’s faces light up when they see Deacon at the door and at their windows. Also, today (April 14) is also Deacon’s 4th birthday. Happy Birthday, Deacon!

Take a look at these photos from Dayna Mohr in Rogers. The Beaver Shores Community hosted an Easter Parade over the weekend. Residents wanted to lift spirits and took to the streets in their ATV’s, golf carts, cars, and motorcycles. They were led by the Beaver Lake Fire Department blaring their sirens. Dayna says they also howl at 8:00 p.m. every night for 3 minutes. She also said the community is coming together and running errands for necessities, sharing what they have at home and checking on each other. Their neighborhood is bonding and finding our way through these difficult times.Thank you Dayna for sharing these pictures.

If you have feel good stories you want to share, send us an email at news@KNWA.com and put “Attention Good Day NWA” in the subject line.