Good Day NWA: Feel Good Stories

Jerry “Pop” Williams Elementary School Teacher Parade

We have been sharing Feel Good Stories from around the community. This story is out of Farmington.

The teachers at Jerry “Pop” Williams Elementary School. Drove around their students neighborhood to greet them and see their smiling faces. School were set to be closed through today, so this is pretty special. Check out excited these students get for this parade. Thank you Julia Brooks for sharing your video and pictures with us.

